Body of 18-year-old missing since March recovered in Clackamas River

The body of a missing 18-year-old was recovered from the Clackamas River more than a month after he disappeared following a drug-induced panic attack, according to police.

The body of Brandon Powell of Estacada was recovered near McIver Park on Friday. A caller reported seeing a body floating in the water about 100 yards from the north boat ramp.

The Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body was Powell on Monday.

Powell was reported missing on March 12.

Police said he abruptly left his home on the 400 block of Southwest Ivy Road in Estacada and was having a panic attack after using the controlled substance known as "dab."

Powell was wearing only pajama bottoms with no shirt or shoes.

Police had focused their search for Powell on the Clackamas River.

The medical examiner has not yet determined a cause of death, but police said there are no signs of foul play.

Powell was a student at Clackamas Community College.

