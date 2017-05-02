Bend woman who ran fake day care receives 8 more felonies - KPTV - FOX 12

Bend woman who ran fake day care receives 8 more felonies

By The Associated Press
January Neatherlin, who also goes by January Livsey and January Brooks. (Jail booking photo) January Neatherlin, who also goes by January Livsey and January Brooks. (Jail booking photo)
BEND, OR (AP) -

An Oregon woman accused of running an illegal day care where she would leave the children unattended so she could go tanning has been indicted on eight new felony charges.

The Bend Bulletin reports 31-year-old January Irene Neatherlin's new charges top her previous 114 charges.

Neatherlin received an additional bail, bringing her total to $750,000.

The new charges allege Neatherlin's conduct went on for years.

Neatherlin's attorney Matthew Baughman declined to protest the prosecution's suggested bail amount.

She had been arrested in March after police followed a tip that she was leaving young children in her home. Police then found Neatherlin at a tanning salon while seven children were left unattended at her home.

