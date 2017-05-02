Janet Jackson announces Portland concert as part of 2017 tour

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP File) In this June 28, 2015, file photo, Janet Jackson accepts the ultimate icon: music dance visual award at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Janet Jackson is coming to Portland as part of her "State of the World" tour.

The 56-city tour includes a stop at the Moda Center in Portland on Sept. 29.

Tickets for the Portland show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and range in price from $24.95 to $135. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Rose Quarter box office.

Previously purchased tickets for shows that were scheduled on Jan. 12, 2016 and July 3, 2016 will be honored for the September concert.

Jackson canceled her previous "Unbreakable" tour to focus on starting a family. She gave birth to her first child in January.

Jackson has sold more than 160 million records worldwide during her career.

