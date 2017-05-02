ODOT workers speak out on the dangers of work zones

Contractors and Oregon Department of Transportation officials gathered at a construction site Tuesday morning to speak about the dangers of work zone car crashes.

Surrounded by tractors on a work-site off Interstate 205, the workers and contractors shared their experiences of being hit by drivers while on the job.

ODOT officials say that, on average, a crash happens in an Oregon work zone every 18 hours. Officials cite speeding and careless driving as the main factors that cause injuries to workers on site.

ODOT worker Ben Lewis said his car was launched nearly 40 feet down the road after he was hit by a distracted driver.

The crash put him out of work for two months and made him much more aware of his surroundings.

“I'm definitely looking over my shoulder more and being more cautious when we're out there," Lewis said. "Know that we have families, and we'd like to see them at the end of the day."

To help spread awareness across the city, ODOT will also launch the "Orange is Your Clue" campaign, and three bridges will turn orange to commemorate Oregon’s Transportation Safety Awareness Month.

