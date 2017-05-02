Eric G. shows you how to swap out a water heater

Have you ever wondered if your water heater would fail what in the world would you do? You could call a professional or just get some advice from ours!

MORE's DIY expert Eric G. has some handy tips for replacing a water heater.

In addition to checking all lines for safety, he recommends making sure you have earthquake straps in place and replacing any hoses if you replace the water heater.

For more from Eric G., check out his weekly radio show on KXL or head to his Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.