Thief breaks into Portland women's and children's wellness center

A thief broke into a northeast Portland wellness center to steal expensive computers and equipment, and it was all caught on camera.

Amy Watson has run the SweetLight Center, a holistic family wellness center geared toward mothers and infants, for the past four years.

She said it was last week when a thief broke in overnight, stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into it. It’s really another baby of mine,” Watson said. “That was really hard. It was very traumatic.”

While the thief got into the facility quickly, surveillance video shows he took his time once inside.

The video shows him slowly unplugging computers, taking iPads, and even loading up a suitcase to hold it all in before finally taking off.

“He got here about 2:55 and left about 3:49,” said Watson. “The alarm did not go off as he came in, but went off as he was leaving.”

By the time anyone got to her business, Watson said the thief was long gone.

“It was just very, very violating,” she added.

While the police say they have no suspects at this time, Watson is hoping someone will recognize the man or his clothing from the surveillance video and call the police.

She has also started a GoFundMe campaign for her business recover from the loss.

