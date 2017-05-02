Thief breaks into Portland women's and children's wellness center

A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
Oregon State Police have released the identity of the 18-year-old man who drowned near Sauvie Island Wednesday.More >
Three people were killed and three others injured in a crash on Highway 20 in Lincoln County on Wednesday.More >
A man was arrested in the Home Depot parking lot at Mall 205 with 20 kilos of methamphetamine and 4 kilos of heroin, according to the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force.More >
A Salem man running an unlicensed daycare in his home is facing charges including first-degree sex abuse involving a child, according to deputies.More >
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >
An RV being pulled by a pickup overturned on Interstate 5 in Vancouver and caused a long backup of northbound traffic Thursday afternoon.More >
A three-alarm fire was burning multiple homes in the Aloha area Thursday.More >
Crews have recovered the body of a missing swimmer near Sauvie Island.More >
Portland Parks & Recreation is shutting down all its outdoor pools due to excessive heat and air quality issues Thursday.More >
