Man guilty of DUII sentenced to prison for hitting, killing pedestrian in SE Portland

A man who pleaded guilty to charges of DUII and criminally negligent homicide for hitting and killing a pedestrian in southeast Portland has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Clifford Eugene Perry Jr., 41, was arrested in September 2016.

Police said he was intoxicated and speeding when he hit 61-year-old Damon Patrick Burton. Burton was crossing Southeast Division Street near 124th Avenue and lived nearby, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Perry continued driving until he hit a concrete block at a gas station a few blocks away. A passenger in Perry's car was not injured.

Perry pleaded guilty last month and was sentenced Tuesday. His license was revoked for life as part of his sentence.

Court records show Perry has a number of prior driving-related convictions dating back to 1995, including driving while uninsured and driving while suspended multiple times.

