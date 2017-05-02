Construction of new Franklin High School nearly complete

Construction of the brand-new Franklin High School is nearly complete. The modernization of Franklin High School represents one of two new schools built in the Portland Public School District in some 50 years.

The district invited FOX 12 on site Tuesday to tour the new building, funded by a voter approved bond measure in 2012.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, interim Superintendent Bob McKean and several students were also in attendance.

Skanska construction said some 260 crew members worked to renovate the 100-plus-year-old building. The full overhaul included construction and updates to all infrastructure, technology, plumbing and seismic rehabilitation.

Highlights of the new school include two new gyms, a new Fine and Performing Arts Center and a 90-degree re-alignment of the track and field.

While the school was under construction, Franklin students moved to Marshall High School, and many say they are excited to finally come back.

“It’s amazing, its huge,” said Franklin student Michelle Jaramillo. “I feel like we’re all going to fit in more and have more spirit.”

"I’m looking forward to the athletics, I’m really excited for an all new field, gym and weight room,” said Franklin student Sage Trepanier. “It’s going to be really great.”

Franklin High School is set to re-open at the start of the next school year.

There’s another $790 million bond on the ballot this May to address the health, safety and modernization of other PPS schools within the district.

The average levy rate for the proposed bond is estimated to be $0.68 per $1,000 of assessed value over 30 years. For a house assessed at $200,000 the initial annual cost would be $280. Overall average cost is $136 annually, according to the district.

