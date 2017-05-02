Fallen Seaside police Sgt. Jason Goodding honored at ceremony in Salem

Fallen Seaside police Sgt. Jason Goodding was honored at the Fallen Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Ceremony in Salem on Tuesday.

The annual ceremony honors the Oregon law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since the 1880s.

Goodding's named was added to the memorial wall with the other 182 Oregon officers.

Goodding and another officer confronted Phillip Ferry, a man with a warrant who had 17 prior felony convictions, outside a restaurant in Seaside on Feb. 5.

A Taser was used on Ferry, who was not cooperating with the officers' commands, but when Goodding approached, Ferry fired a single shot that went under Goodding's ballistic vest and killed him.

Officer David Davidson returned fire, hitting Ferry three times. Ferry's vital signs crashed in the ambulance and he died at the hospital.

A toxicology report showed that Ferry had a high level of methamphetamine in his system, along with cannabinoids and alcohol.

Goodding was a 13-year veteran of the Seaside Police Department. He graduated from Sherwood High School and Portland State University.

Goodding is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chief Dave Ham spoke at Tuesday's ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.

"Every day I'm thinking about my friend, I miss my friend, and try to do whatever I can to help the family and help our department get through the tragedy," Ham said.

More than 1,000 people attended Tuesday's ceremony.

