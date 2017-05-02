Future uncertain for downtown Portland food cart pod

A busy downtown Portland food cart pod could soon be replaced with a new hotel, though food truck owners are hoping the deal doesn’t pan out.

Nine food carts sit on a downtown lot on Southwest 10th Avenue and Alder Street. The owners of the carts say they’ve been at the location for years, but that could change.

According to the city’s development service office, a group from out of state has requested a meeting to sit down and discuss a proposed downtown hotel.

City documents note that the hotel could go in the spot where the food carts are located. The documents also say the proposed hotel would have 11 stories with more than 100 rooms.

The food cart owners, along with many of their customers, say they are hoping the hotel doesn’t happen.

“We’ve been here stationary this whole time,” Savor Soup House owner Adam Dunn told FOX 12. “This is our point of sale and we depend on it for daily sales volumes so it’s pretty crucial for us.”

“It’s just a real loss to Portland culture,” customer Lindsay Schuelke added. “I think most people who live here would see this as another building up on Portland that compromises a local business.”

FOX 12 also spoke with the group that owns the land, and they said the possible development isn’t even considered a project yet, adding that the out of state group is just seeing what it would take to build a downtown Portland hotel at this point.

