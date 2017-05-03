Suspect arrested for hitting motorcycle officer, driving impaire - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspect arrested for hitting motorcycle officer, driving impaired on SE McLoughlin

A 62-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly injuring a police motorcycle officer in southeast Portland Tuesday night.

Police said at 8:56 p.m., a Traffic Division motorcycle officer was stopped in the left turn lane of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard, just north of Holgate Boulevard, when a driver crashed into the rear of his motorcycle, knocking the officer and bike onto the pavement.

Medical personnel and police responded to the scene.

Police said the motorcycle officer was alert and conscious, and initial information indicated he did not suffer any serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was released as of Wednesday morning.

The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene.

According to police, based on observations by officers, the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving.

The driver has been identified by police as Robert John Kaleta, who was booked into the Multnomah County Jail Tuesday. He faces charges of DUII and reckless driving. 

