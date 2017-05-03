DUII suspect arrested after crashing into home, hiding from deputies

A woman and her two children were held captive for more than two years in a Virginia home before escaping when deputies arrived to check on their welfare, authorities said.More >
Smoke from wildfires in Canada are blanketing the skies over the Portland metro, and state air monitors consider it unhealthy enough that some local activities have been canceled to keep people safe.More >
Oregon State Police have released the identity of the 18-year-old man who drowned near Sauvie Island Wednesday.More >
The smoky haze in Portland kept many people indoors Tuesday as the Department of Environment Quality warned the air quality was at unhealthy levels for everyone.More >
An Oregon couple said they have been fighting for nearly four years to prove that they are intellectually capable of raising their children. ?More >
Three people were killed and three others injured in a crash on Highway 20 in Lincoln County on Wednesday.More >
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are more than 250,000 people in the Portland area without air conditioning, and that lack of cool air is forcing some folks to get creative as they try to beat the heat.More >
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >
When it comes to hot temperatures, some people have no choice but to work through the scorching heat to maintain a steady income.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
