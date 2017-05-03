DUII suspect arrested after crashing into home, hiding from deputies

A man has been arrested after deputies say he crashed his car into a southeast Portland home and then hid.

Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies arrested 27-year-old Vincente Burciago. They say he was intoxicated when he crashed into a home in the 8400 block of Southeast 172nd Avenue Tuesday evening.

Deputies say Burciago talked to the people who lived at the home and told them not to call police and even asked to hide inside the home.

When they told him no, he ran off and hid in a culvert. Deputies say he then ran into a nearby unlocked garage.

Deputies say K9 Ranger arrived and was able to find the suspect, who then surrendered without further incident.

Burciago was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangering, misdemeanor fail to perform duties of a driver, criminal mischief I, felony DUII, and felony driving while suspended.

Deputies say he also had outstanding warrants from Clackamas County.

