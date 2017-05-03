Police: DUII suspect arrested after leaving Salem bar, crashing - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: DUII suspect arrested after leaving Salem bar, crashing car into building

Daniel Leonard Wise, jail booking photo Daniel Leonard Wise, jail booking photo
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A man was arrested on charges including DUII after police said he left a Salem bar, got into his car and crashed into the building.

Emergency crews responded to the Triangle Inn on the 3200 block of Liberty Road South at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said 29-year-old Daniel Leonard Wise had just left the Triangle Inn and drove his 2015 Subaru Forester through a wall of the bar.

His car came to a stop inside the business.

"I had just poured a couple of drinks for some people and I was walking this way, and next thing you know you hear a loud boom like you don't know," said bartender Ayla Rodriguez.

Police said Wise had to be helped from his car by other bar customers, but he was not injured. One customer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the hospital.

Police said Wise had been denied service at the bar.

Wise was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and a felony charge of failure to perform the duties of a driver involved in an injury accident.

The case remains under investigation and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

FOX 12

