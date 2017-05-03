Portlanders welcome first heat wave of season

The Portland area will be seeing temperatures in the 80s for the first time this year and many locals are certainly ready for the warm weather.

FOX 12 meteorologist Joe Raineri says high temperatures are expected to reach 81 on Wednesday with a few morning clouds followed by sunny skies. Thursday will be even warmer with highs around 84 degrees.

September was the last time temperatures reached into the 80s, so it is safe to say it has been a long time coming.

After a rough winter and spring full of freezing temperatures, snow, rain and mudslides, many are welcoming the warm weather with open arms.

“It’s going to feel good, a little burn,” said Jarron Born. “But it will be a good base tan, you know, for the rest of the year.”

Get ready for the warmest day of the year! We're going to see highs in the 80s the next two days. #gooddayoregon #feelinglikesummer pic.twitter.com/q31qh3MHWZ — Joe Raineri (@JoeRaineriKPTV) May 3, 2017

Sadly the warm spell is not expected to last long. Temperatures Friday will drop back into the high 50s with cloudy skies and showers.

