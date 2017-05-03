Former Blazers star Brandon Roy shot in California; injuries not life-threatening

Authorities say former Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy was shot while attending a party in Southern California over the weekend.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office Lt. Joseph Williams said Wednesday that Roy was one of four people shot in Compton on Saturday.

He said Roy and the three other victims were attending a party when two men walked up and opened fire without saying a word.

Williams said all four victims were shot in the upper body but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.

According to a statement released by the Trail Blazers, Roy was “wounded as a bystander but is expected to recover.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time,” the Trail Blazers said.

Roy, who was nicknamed “The Natural,” played for the Trail Blazers for five seasons from 2006 to 2011. He won the NBA's Rookie of The Year award in 2007 and was selected to the Western Conference All-Star team in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

He is currently the head basketball coach at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle.

