On the Go with Joe at Tebo’s Restaurant

Joe V. made a visit to the iconic Tebo’s Restaurant in Gladstone, which has closed its doors after being in business for several decades.

Tebo’s Restaurant’s story dates back to 1954 when the restaurant was run under a different name. Since Tebo’s opened in 1962 as it’s known now, it has been a hot spot in Gladstone for its burgers and community atmosphere.

On its last day, longtime customers flooded in for a final meal and some hugs.

