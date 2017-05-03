Fire rips through motorhome in SE Portland

A motorhome owner was able to escape to safety after his trailer went up in flames Wednesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. at Southeast 84th Avenue and Bush Street.

Firefighters said the motorhome was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The only occupant of the trailer, a man, was able to get out quickly. There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.