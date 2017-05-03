Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, May 3

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, May 3:

Comedian and Bridgetown Comedy Festival co-founder Andy Wood talks to MORE about the star-studded lineup for the 10th annual Bridgetown Comedy Festival. The four-day event will feature stars like Patton Oswalt, Jonah Ray, Matt Braunger, Janeane Garofalo and dozens of other comedians from across the country. For ticket info, log onto BridgetownComedy.com. To check out comedian Andy Wood’s “Probably Science” podcast at ProbablyScience.com.

To exercise the body, one must exercise the mind as well – like a Jedi. At least, that is what one Portland woman believes. Yoga instructor Tiffany Chapman is bringing The Force to her children’s yoga classes with poses and techniques that help summon their inner Jedi. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by to learn more about Star Wars Yoga. For more information on Star Wars yoga classes, visit WildHeartKidsYoga.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.