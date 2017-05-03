Bridgetown Comedy Festival gears up for 10th year - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Bridgetown Comedy Festival gears up for 10th year

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Comedian and Bridgetown Comedy Festival co-founder Andy Wood talks to MORE about the star-studded lineup for the 10th annual Bridgetown Comedy Festival.  

The four-day event will feature stars like Patton Oswalt, Jonah Ray, Matt Braunger, Janeane Garofalo and dozens of other comedians from across the country.  

For ticket info, log onto BridgetownComedy.com. To check out comedian Andy Wood’s “Probably Science” podcast at ProbablyScience.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.