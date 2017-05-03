Bridgetown Comedy Festival gears up for 10th year

Comedian and Bridgetown Comedy Festival co-founder Andy Wood talks to MORE about the star-studded lineup for the 10th annual Bridgetown Comedy Festival.

The four-day event will feature stars like Patton Oswalt, Jonah Ray, Matt Braunger, Janeane Garofalo and dozens of other comedians from across the country.

For ticket info, log onto BridgetownComedy.com. To check out comedian Andy Wood’s “Probably Science” podcast at ProbablyScience.com.

