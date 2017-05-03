Portland yoga instructor brings ‘Star Wars’ to her poses - KPTV - FOX 12


Portland yoga instructor brings ‘Star Wars’ to her poses

PORTLAND, OR

To exercise the body, one must exercise the mind as well – like a Jedi. At least, that is what one Portland woman believes.

Yoga instructor Tiffany Chapman is bringing The Force to her children’s yoga classes with poses and techniques that help summon their inner Jedi.

MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by to learn more about Star Wars Yoga.

For more information on Star Wars yoga classes, visit WildHeartKidsYoga.com

