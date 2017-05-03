Portlanders get outside for sought-after sunshine

The sunshine is back in a big way Wednesday and welcomed warmly by people who spent the winter in Portland.

It was not tough to find people outside soaking in the sunshine. Portlanders were out walking dogs, enjoying coffee on the patios and just sitting in the sun.

Wednesday should mark the first time temperatures in the Rose City will hit 80 degrees since September, and local residents were not letting the opportunity to enjoy the weather pass them by.

“I snuck out of work when I shouldn’t have to get some sun,” David Cannon said. “I know we’re only due for two nice days, but I’m hoping to spend some extra time outdoors.”

The sunshine is also bringing smiles to the faces of restaurant owners. The staff at Dolce Vita Bistro on the south waterfront just recently put patio tables out, and while they aren’t quite offering outdoor seating quite yet they say that this is an encouraging sign of what’s always their busiest season

“They go six, seven, eight months without seeing the sun, so when it comes out, you know, that’s all they want to do, just enjoy it, have a beer,” Saleena Manoha with Dolce Vita Bistro explained. “So any excuse to sit outside, and nothing’s better than having food served to you and eating out in the sunshine.”

Another popular was the Shemanski Park Portland's Farmers Market, which just opened up for the first time this season in the South Park Blocks.

From delicious food to fabulous flowers, around 40 vendors set up shop at the market, and the return is a sure sign Portland is headed into a warmer season.

Thursday is forecast to be another day of this sunshine before rain returns, it is definitely time to soak in the sunshine, if only for a little while.

