Police release surveillance of person of interest in Molalla car prowls

Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with at least two car prowls in Molalla.

Between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, a man illegally entered one vehicle on the 300 block of Heintz Street and another on the 300 block of North Molalla Avenue.

Police released surveillance images of a man described as a person of interest Wednesday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about car prowls in Molalla or the person of interest in this case to call police dispatch at 503-655-8211.

The Molalla Police Department reports there has been a recent rise in car prowls in the community.

