Hiker rescued, flown to hospital with critical injuries after 200-foot fall in Gorge

A hiker was rescued and flown to the hospital with critical injuries after a 200-foot fall in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reported the hiker fell from the Angel's Rest Trail. Crews responded to the scene at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said the hiker sustained serious head injuries in the fall.

By 4:30 p.m., the Corbett Fire District reported the hiker had been rescued and taken by medical helicopter to the hospital with critical injuries.

Lifeflight on scene to transport seriously injured hiker who fell 200' near Angels Rest Trailhead. pic.twitter.com/o6VhQYllZ5 — MCSO (@MultCoSO) May 3, 2017

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.