Hiker rescued, flown to hospital with critical injuries after 200-foot fall in Gorge

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

A hiker was rescued and flown to the hospital with critical injuries after a 200-foot fall in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reported the hiker fell from the Angel's Rest Trail. Crews responded to the scene at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said the hiker sustained serious head injuries in the fall.

By 4:30 p.m., the Corbett Fire District reported the hiker had been rescued and taken by medical helicopter to the hospital with critical injuries.

No other details were immediately released. 

