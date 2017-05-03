Firefighters respond to partial building collapse in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters respond to partial building collapse in SE Portland

Firefighters responded to a partial building collapse in southeast Portland on Wednesday. 

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to Southeast 48th Avenue and Division Street at around 4 p.m.

Firefighters said the parapet crashed down onto the sidewalk. PF&R said about 100 to 200 bricks fell. 

People were advised to avoid the area. There were no reports of injuries.

Employees at New Rose Tattoo posted on Instagram that it was part of their roof that collapsed, but everyone got out safely. Firefighters said the building also houses a motorcycle shop and an antique shop. 

FOX 12 spoke with a store owner who was inside when it happened.

"There were two guys standing out front with a bike they just picked up, they were pretty close," said Daric Cheshire, owner of Cheshire Motorsports.

Cheshire says he had just walked inside his shop when he heard a loud crash.

"Walked back in the shop, heard a loud crash, big dust plume," said Cheshire. "We're out here all the time, it's a beautiful day. I'm really surprised nobody's under the bricks."

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known. Structural engineers are investigating. 

