Portland man who waved gun at protesters gets 40-day sentence

A Portland man was sentenced to 40 days in prison after waving a gun at a Black Lives Matter rally last year.

Michael Strickland was charged with unlawful use of a firearm, menacing and disorderly conduct after police say he pulled his gun on a group of people in downtown Portland during a protest last summer.

Strickland's lawyer contended the gun was drawn in self-defense. According to Strickland, he was recording and documenting the demonstration as a journalist and felt threatened by protesters.

The judge found Strickland guilty on all charges in February, and Wednesday handed down the 40-day sentence. He will get credit for time served and will be able to serve the remaining days on weekends.

Strickland was also given three years of probation, 240 hours of community service and was ordered not to videotape anyone till next year.

