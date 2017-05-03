Portland gardeners rush to buy plants while the sun shines

The warmer weather Portland saw Wednesday sent many people are rushing to garden centers.

Many folks have been waiting a very long time to start planting in their gardens, and the current stretch of warm weather is just what they have been waiting for to start using their green thumbs.

Cornell Farms on Southwest Barnes Road was busy Wednesday as people who had been putting off things they’d normally plant in the spring because of the rain flooded into the store.

“They’re just smiling their heads off,” Darla Vanbergen with Cornell Farms said. “They’re in shorts and hats and ready for some sunshine and color.”

Some were coming in to replace plants that didn’t survive the winter, while others stopped to pick up some colorful flowers to brighten everything up around their home.

Experts say it is a good time of the season to plant vegetables and herbs and say gardeners with questions about what specifically to be planting right now should just head into their local garden center.

Unfortunately, this gorgeous weather will be replaced by rain later this week, but experts said that should not stop anyone from planting, adding people just need to get everything in the ground or in pots and let the rain water it all for them.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.