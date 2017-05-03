Portland police arrest riot suspect accused of throwing flares into store, patrol car

A patrol car was set on fire with a road flare during the May Day riot Monday. (KPTV)

Image of protester throwing a lit flare into a Target store in downtown Portland on Monday. (KPTV)

Police arrested a riot suspect accused of throwing burning road flares into a Target store and a Portland Police Bureau patrol car in downtown Portland on Monday.

Damion Zachary Feller, 22, was arrested Wednesday in the area of Southwest Park Avenue and Stark Street.

News cameras caught a masked man hurling a lit flare into the Target store and running away from a burning patrol car as Monday's May Day march quickly turned into a riot in downtown Portland.

Investigators identified Feller as the suspect by reviewing video and from community tips.

Police said probable cause was established to arrest Feller and investigators seized evidence they said links him to the crimes.

Feller was arrested on charges of riot, first-degree arson and second-degree arson. Police said additional charges may be added after further investigation and a review of the case by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

During Monday's riot, police said anarchists damaged downtown businesses, cars and other property and hurled items including fireworks and Molotov cocktails at police.

The initial march had a permit with the city, but police canceled the permit as the situation turned violent.

A total of 25 people were arrested during the riot. They ranged in age from 14 years old to 44 years old.

The Portland Police Bureau is continuing to investigate criminal acts committed during the riot and officers are asking for the public's help. Tips can be sent to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.