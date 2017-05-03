Oregon Senate committee hears from both sides on no-cause eviction, rent control bill

Lawmakers in Salem heard passionate testimony from people on both sides of a housing bill that supporters say will protect Oregon renters.

House Bill 2004 would end no-cause evictions statewide and also overturn a statewide ban on rent control, which could allow cities to put caps on rent increases.

Dozens of people signed up to testify in front of the Senate Committee on Human Services on Wednesday.

Landlords and property managers argued the bill would leave them with little protection against problem tenants and unfairly restrict the income they can earn off their properties.

Tenants, meanwhile, asked lawmakers to consider the harm no-cause evictions and staggering rent increases can have on families.

Wednesday's hearing was an opportunity for lawmakers to ask questions and listen to people from people on both sides of the issue.

The bill has already passed the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.