Portland teenager who overdosed on dangerous synthetic drug identified

The Portland teenager who died after overdosing on a dangerous synthetic drug has been identified.

Portland police found 18-year-old Aisha Zughbieh-Collins dead in her Southeast Portland home on February 16. Investigators found evidence that indicated Zughbieh-Collins had overdosed on U-47700, also known as "Pink," a synthetic opioid that is more potent than heroin.

During the investigation, it was determined that Zughbieh-Collins purchased the drug through a Dark Net site. The vendor was identified through the screen name of "Peter the Great."

Investigators say evidence then led them to South Carolina and two drug raids, one at the South Ridge apartments in Greenville and another at a home half an hour away in Greer.

In all, investigators say they found 85 packages of Pink and $30,000. Federal agents arrested Theodore Khleborod and Ana Barrero, who are suspected of sending the drug to Portland through the mail.

Both Khleborod and Barrero faced charges of possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of a Schedule I controlled substance, conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and using the U.S. Mail to facilitate a drug trafficking crime.

Barrero and Khleborod appeared in court on Monday where both were denied bond.

A family friend of Zughbieh-Collins sent a statement to FOX 12 saying she was "a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her." The statement also said the family is "both astonished by the arrests and the great amount of work from the agencies who arrested the traffickers."

