City of Portland proposing expansion of Biketown bike share system

The City of Portland proposed the expansion of the Biketown bike share system Wednesday.

The expansion would move it into more of the Hawthorne area, as well as expand service to Alberta and Swan Island, and an expansion of nearly 20 percent of the area.

Under the proposal the city would add nine more Biketown stations while eliminating seven other stations.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation also proposed eliminating fees for parking a bike outside a station near Portland State University and on the central eastside.

FOX 12 spoke with a woman using Biketown for the first time and asked her what she thought of the service.

"I love our city and I think there's such a huge opportunity to be able to utilize this type of service here, especially with the weather getting good, so I think it's wonderful," said Sophia Inthalaksa.

The city is now asking for comments on Biketown's proposed expansion and station changes. If you would like to comment on the expansion, click here.

