Portland businesses welcoming warm weather

Temperatures skipped right over the 70s Wednesday with afternoon highs hitting the 80s, and for businesses that do better when the weather is nice, the sunshine was simply a gift.

Forget the ground hog. When Oregonians emerge to finally wash their cars, it is a sure sign that spring has sprung.

While the Kaady Car Wash in northwest Portland could hardly keep up with customers Wednesday, Kristin Miller was catering to people on two wheels.

She helps run Kerr Bike Rentals on the Waterfront where business is booming, and not just from out-of-towners.

"They're happy. They're happy to ride a bike around," Miller said. "Usually, it's mostly tourists that come, but I think we've had more locals come out, like a spontaneous, 'Hey, it's finally nice out!'"

Wednesday's weather has been a very long time coming for Steve Glanz at Staccato Gelato.

He says his regulars kept him going through the winter, but business is always best when the big orange ball is shining, and he was more than ready for it to come back.

"We've been here 13 years, and we've seen some tough winters come and go, but this winter was especially tough", Glanz said. "I have to make sure I have extra staff and extra product, but it's exciting. We love it. We've been waiting for it."

Staccato Gelato capitalized on the warm weather by offering 80 free cones the second the temperature reached 80 degrees.

So along with boosting Vitamin D levels, the gorgeous weather Portland experienced Wednesday gave a much needed boost to some local businesses as well.

