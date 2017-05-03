Police: Woman used fake hundred dollar bills at three Gresham businesses

Gresham police say FOX 12's Most Wanted duped at least three businesses Friday night into thinking she was paying with real money.

Investigators say the woman used hundred dollar bills to buy candy, Chinese food and frozen yogurt.

Surveillance video shows the woman inside Frenzi Frozen Yogurt on Northeast 3rd Street. In the video, the woman is seen acting casual and even smiles at one point. When she gets her change back, she stuffs it in her bra, puts on her head phones and walks away.

The woman also hit ICandy, which is near Frenzi Frozen Yogurt.

An employee at ICandy says the woman walked out with two bags of popcorn and a pair of socks. The employee says at the time she didn't think there was anything fishy about the woman.

"[She] was very smiley, very jokin', interacted with everybody so it seemed like she was very normal."

If you recognize the woman in the surveillance photos, please contact Gresham police.

