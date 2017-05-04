Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from Gresham plumbing company

A Gresham business is out thousands of dollars after FOX 12's Most Wanted broke in and stole valuable equipment.

Surveillance video from Apollo Drain and Rooter, located at 2208 Northwest Birdsdale Avenue, shows the theft that happened early Saturday morning.

The owner, Scott Bird, said this isn't the first time someone had broken into his business, and on Saturday someone stole a dump truck, trailer and tractor.

Bird told FOX 12 the GPS on the dump truck shows the suspects let it warm up for 20 minutes before they rammed it into a fence to get out of the lot.

The suspects then tried to piece the fence back together to make it not so apparent that someone had broken in.

The gate to the business is open during the day which makes Bird think the people had been there before.

"I think they drove here a few times and looked at what they wanted to do but I don't they were as smart as they thought in the fact that they didn't realize GPS," said Bird.

Bird says the GPS helped them find the tractor and trailer on a logging road near Woodland, Washington.

The dump truck is still missing, and Bird says at $91,000 that it is a tough thing to replace right away. He figures they will have to rent a truck until he can replace the stolen one.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Gresham police.

