Farm equipment on flatbed truck damages overpass along I-5

An overpass along Interstate 5 in southwest Portland was damaged Thursday morning after a truck carrying farm equipment struck its underside.

Road crews and police responded to the scene along northbound I-5 near exit 297 around 5:18 a.m.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the flatbed truck was carrying a piece of farm equipment and the equipment struck the overpass.

The impact caused a section of concrete to crumble slightly. Crews said there is no apparent structural damage to the overpass and it will remain open.

The truck did not have a permit for carrying the large load. ODOT issues permits to truck drivers based on height, width, weight and length. If a load is under 80,000 pounds or within the size limits, truckers do not need a permit.

ODOT said their crews believe the farm equipment was too tall in this case.

Crews have closed the right lane of I-5 northbound. They expect it will remain closed throughout the morning commute. Drivers should expect delays.

