Contractors begin repairs on partially collapsed building in SE Portland

Several southeast Portland businesses were forced to close after a front section of their building collapsed Wednesday.

Now contractors and construction crews have the difficult job of cleaning up and repairing the damage.

Portland Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at Southeast 48th Avenue and Division Street around 4 p.m. to a report of a partial building collapse.

Firefighters assessed the situation and said the parapet had crashed onto the sidewalk.

Crews estimated 100 to 200 bricks fell.

UPDATE: all the remaining brick will have to be pulled off after a chunk of it fell off this building yesterday. Then engineers will be back pic.twitter.com/wmh2lJTgnc — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) May 4, 2017

Contractors said Thursday morning the best course of action will be to remove the remaining bricks from the front of the building and then reassess the situation.

Remarkably no one was injured when the building’s exterior collapsed, but witnesses said some customers were standing close by.

Crews have closed the westbound lane of Division will they make repairs. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Businesses housed in the building include a motorcycle repair shop, a tattoo parlor and an antique shop.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

