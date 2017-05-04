Deputies searching for missing woman in Douglas County

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is actively trying to locate a 48-year-old woman who went missing late last month.

Deputies said Angela Ann Hill was last seen walking away from her home in Yoncalla on April 26.

Hill is described as five feet five inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans or pajama pants and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.

