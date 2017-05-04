Deputies searching for missing woman in Douglas County - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies searching for missing woman in Douglas County

Posted: Updated:
Angela Hill (Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Angela Hill (Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is actively trying to locate a 48-year-old woman who went missing late last month.  

Deputies said Angela Ann Hill was last seen walking away from her home in Yoncalla on April 26.

Hill is described as five feet five inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans or pajama pants and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.