Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Thursday, May 4

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill and few other stars teamed up with Omaze to create the Star Wars Force for a Change sweepstakes. Those who enter have the chance to win one of three exclusive Star Wars experiences, including a night at Skywalker Ranch and a visit to the premiere of the newest film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The proceeds go to support UNICEF and the Starlight Children’s Foundation. To enter, visit Omaze.com.

The much-anticipated film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is set to hit theaters this week and Disney wants to see your “Groot Dance.” By posting a video of you doing the dance or sharing a dance video using the hashtag #GrootDancebomb, Marvel and the Disney Conservation Fund will direct one dollar to the Nature Conservancy to plant one tree - up to 250,000 trees - in honor of Earth Day. To learn more, visit DCPI.Disney.com.

