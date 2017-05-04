Vancouver police arrest teen accused of voyeurism

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday by police after he allegedly entered a locker room at a Vancouver community center and pulled off a changing woman’s towel last month.

Police asked earlier this week for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of an incident of voyeurism at the Firstenburg Community Center on April 22.

Officer interviewed Johnathan R. Hollis as a suspect and subsequently arrested him Wednesday.

He was booked into the Clark County Jail on a charge of burglary in the second degree.

Additional charges of voyeurism and theft in the third degree for Hollis were referred to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review.

