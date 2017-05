The Kentucky Derby is considered by many as the greatest two minutes in sports.

The 143rd running of the race is set for May 6. Luckily, there is no need to travel all the way to Churchill Downs to watch the historic horse race.

MORE’s Molly Riehl took to the Portland streets to see how locals celebrate the Kentucky Derby.

Race coverage begins Saturday at 2:30PT on NBC.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.