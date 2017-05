It is often said that even if you are not a fan of opera, “La Bohème” will still have your heart singing.

The iconic love story opens in Portland at the Keller Auditorium Friday.

MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with two of the show’s stars, Jennifer Forni and Christian Zaremba, to see what the opera has in store for spectators.

The show will be playing in Portland until May 13. Get tickets at Portland5.com.

