Tigard police arrest school bus driver accused of sexually abusing special needs student

Police arrested a bus driver with the Tigard-Tualatin School District who is accused of sexually abusing a student on the bus after dropping off all the other children.

Mario Mendez Ruiz, 60, of Hillsboro, was booked into the Washington County Jail on Wednesday on charges of second-degree kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Police said Ruiz is a school bus driver for special needs children.

A girl reported to school administrators that she had been sexually abused by Ruiz beginning in late March.

Administrators immediately contacted Tigard police. Police said on two occasions Ruiz deviated his route and drove the bus to a neighborhood where he parked, got up and sat next to the student and sexually abused her.

Investigators said Ruiz gave the girl money and instructions not to tell anyone of their "friendship."

Detectives contacted other students who were also on the bus driven by Ruiz, but police said they are not aware of any additional victims.

Ruiz was placed on paid administrative leave from his job when the district learned of the allegations.

The Tigard Police Department released a statement encouraging parents to maintain an open dialogue with their children and encourage them to freely express their feelings or worries without reprisal. For more information on child abuse prevention, go to nsvrc.org.

