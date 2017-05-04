Human remains recovered from Cowlitz River after anglers spot waders in the water

Investigators are working to determine the identity of human remains recovered from the Cowlitz River.

Anglers on a guide boat called the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday after spotting fishing waders caught on a branch in the water near the Mandy Road Boat Launch in Toledo.

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered the waders were related to human remains. With the help of the guide boat, deputies were able to bring the remains to shore at the boat launch.

Deputies and the Lewis County Coroner's Office are investigating the cause and manner of death.

The remains have not yet been identified, but deputies said they are investigating whether they are Prathana Nammavong, a 43-year-old man from Des Moines, Washington, who disappeared while fishing in the area in January.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 360-748-9286.

