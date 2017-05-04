Police: Man found passed out with daughters, meth, gun in car in St. Helens

A man found passed out in St. Helens had his two young daughters in the car, along with methamphetamine and a loaded handgun, according to police.

Officers came across a stopped car at South 18th Avenue and Church Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The car's engine and lights were both on.

Police said the driver was passed out behind the wheel. When he woke up, officers determined he was under the influence of drugs.

Officers then discovered two girls, ages 6 and 9, asleep in the back seat.

Officers searched the driver, 36-year-old Richard Amos Shellbe, and found 3.5 grams of meth and a pipe, according to police.

Officers said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of several more meth pipes, precursor items used to make meth and a loaded .40 caliber handgun under the driver's seat.

One of the pipes was given to the officers by the girls, according to police.

Shellbe was arrested on charges of DUII, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangering and endangering the welfare of a minor. He was booked into the Columbia County Jail.

Shellbe's daughters were placed in the custody of the Department of Human Services.

