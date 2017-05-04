Miss Oregon 2017 Liz Denny talks Miss USA with MORE's Molly Rieh - KPTV - FOX 12


Miss Oregon 2017 Liz Denny talks Miss USA with MORE's Molly Riehl

Coming up on May 14, one woman's life will change forever when she is crowned Miss USA. MORE's Molly Riehl spoke with Miss Oregon 2017 Liz Denny, who's heading to Las Vegas to compete in the national pageant. 

Liz has competed in 18 pageants and will be busy with events over the next two weeks leading up to Miss USA.

She says she hopes to make Oregon proud and bring home the crown. 

For anyone interested in tuning in to Miss USA and cheering on Liz, it will air live on FOX starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 14. 

