Police searching for sex offender accused of again cutting woman's hair on TriMet bus

Police are searching for a sex offender with a long history of indecent acts who is again accused of cutting the hair of a woman on a TriMet bus.

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down 30-year-old Jared Weston Walter.

Walter is a registered sex offender believed to be in the Portland metro area without a fixed address.

Walter has been previously arrested in cases involving putting superglue in women's hair on TriMet buses in 2010, touching himself while fondling women's hair on TriMet buses in 2013 and cutting a woman's hair in a Dollar Tree store in Oregon City in 2014.

At the time of his arrest in 2013, he had recently been paroled from prison. Walter was sentenced to two years behind bars in 2013 and then six months in jail in another case in 2015.

Police released surveillance images of Walter on TriMet buses this week.

Harry Saporta, TriMet executive director of safety and security, said the agency's maximum exclusion is typically six months, but they are "exploring a long-term ban that will keep this individual off TriMet vehicles and property once he is caught."

Anyone who sees Walter is asked to immediately call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information or who believes they may have been a victim of Walter is asked to call transit police at 503-962-7566 or CrimeTips@portalndoregon.gov.

TriMet encourages all riders to be aware of their surroundings and if they see something suspicious, to say something to a TriMet employee or call or text 911.

