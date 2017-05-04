Local groups celebrate Star Wars Day with May the Fourth tweets - KPTV - FOX 12

Local groups celebrate Star Wars Day with May the Fourth tweets

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Oregon DOT Courtesy Oregon DOT
(KPTV) -

May 4 marks National Star Wars Day for fans of the science fiction-action franchise, and some local groups took advantage of the day to send out some humorous tweets.

For anyone who isn’t familiar with National Star Wars Day, the holiday’s date is a play off the famous line “May the Force be with you.”

So for several Portland metro area, Oregon and Washington organizations, the day offered an opportunity for puns and jokes inspired by Star Wars. 

 

Nationally recognized Twitter accounts made their own Star Wars jokes too. 

Aside from organizations, celebrities like Portland’s own Unipiper, who routinely wears a Darth Vader mask, got in the on fun was well.

And Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, tweeted out other events that have happened on May 4.

Finally, FOX 12’s Tony Martinez went a different route with his tweet for the day. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.