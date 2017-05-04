Local groups celebrate Star Wars Day with May the Fourth tweets

May 4 marks National Star Wars Day for fans of the science fiction-action franchise, and some local groups took advantage of the day to send out some humorous tweets.

For anyone who isn’t familiar with National Star Wars Day, the holiday’s date is a play off the famous line “May the Force be with you.”

So for several Portland metro area, Oregon and Washington organizations, the day offered an opportunity for puns and jokes inspired by Star Wars.

If you're making the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, be ready to face the consequences. #starwarsday #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/q8tKudM17T — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 4, 2017

For #NationalStarWarsDay, you, too, can have the force with you: make sure you have working smoke alarms in every bedroom and every floor. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 4, 2017

May the 4th be with you! #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/FpUEXjhtdd — City of Beaverton (@CityofBeaverton) May 4, 2017

May the Fourth Be With You! pic.twitter.com/g30ARK3jzw — City of Tigard ?? (@TigardOR) May 4, 2017

Making the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs? Two hands on the controls & focus. No playing Dejarik while piloting. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/SqYE1EXB3D — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) May 4, 2017

It's not a trap! Aggressive driving is the path to the Dark Side. Be courteous and share the road. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #vanwa #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/tLyT6b9v4F — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) May 4, 2017

Morning! Fog was as thick as the Dagobah swamp so be sure your X-wing's lights are on & focus like a Jedi. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/KWAeuV8JvX — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) May 4, 2017

Nationally recognized Twitter accounts made their own Star Wars jokes too.

How we feel when we volunteer. :) Learn more about being a #RedCross volunteer at https://t.co/2RlXHV4aFt. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/YAI7IDTyDZ — American Red Cross (@RedCross) May 4, 2017

Darth Vader's theme song, 'The Imperial March', is 103 beats/min. Great for keeping time in CPR. #Maythe4thbewithyou pic.twitter.com/QYLN0Qp3jr — American Heart Assoc (@American_Heart) May 4, 2017

Do you know more about the Milky Way or a galaxy far, far away? Take our quiz this #StarWarsDay: https://t.co/L7hMdKnKjM #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/QEeO7cSs3j — NASA (@NASA) May 4, 2017

Aside from organizations, celebrities like Portland’s own Unipiper, who routinely wears a Darth Vader mask, got in the on fun was well.

And Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, tweeted out other events that have happened on May 4.

FUN FACT-#MayThe4thBeWithYouDay is also the day: MAGGIE THATCHER became 1st female UK/PM- AL CAPONE went to jail & WILL ARNETT was born! pic.twitter.com/lFqAneyKNf — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 3, 2017

Finally, FOX 12’s Tony Martinez went a different route with his tweet for the day.

