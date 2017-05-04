Woman hit by SUV in NE Portland dies at hospital two days after - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman hit by SUV in NE Portland dies at hospital two days after collision

A woman who was hit by an SUV in northeast Portland on Sunday night died Tuesday at the hospital, according to police.

Eve Marie Dorner, 30, was pronounced dead late Tuesday night as a result of her injuries from the collision.

Police said an 85-year-old Gresham woman was driving a GMC Yukon east on Northeast Killingsworth Street when she struck Dorner at 9:54 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Dorner was crossing Killingsworth from the north side to the south side in an area with no crosswalk, marked or unmarked, and no informal intersection crossing capabilities.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said there was no evidence she was impaired or distracted prior to the collision.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for review of possible charges.

