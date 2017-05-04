Wanted man on the run after police chase, SWAT situation in Keizer

A wanted man is on the loose after a police chase and SWAT situation in Keizer.

Police are searching for 39-year-old Jose Gonzalez Jr. following an ordeal that lasted more than nine hours Wednesday.

It began at 3:26 p.m. when a Keizer officer in an unmarked vehicle approached Gonzalez in front of his home on the 1600 block of Kinglet Way Northeast. The officer knew Gonzalez had a statewide felony warrant out of Washington County for failure to appear on theft charges.

Police said Gonzalez quickly ran to his 2009 Toyota Camry and drove off. Officers said Gonzalez failed to pull over and led them on a short chase through the neighborhood, including in a school zone.

Gonzalez drove back to his home on Kinglet Way and ran inside, according to police.

Additional officers and a K-9 team responded to the scene. After several unsuccessful attempts to communicate with the suspect, the Salem Police Department SWAT team was called to the scene.

The SWAT team went inside and searched the home, but Gonzalez was not found. The scene was cleared at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Keizer police said the suspect poses a risk to the community based on his criminal history and "the fact he demonstrated his willingness to elude a police officer in a school zone putting others at risk."

Anyone with information about Gonzalez's location is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

