MORE previews 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy are back for another adventure. The sequel to the 2014 film is out Thursday, May 4.

MORE breaks down what to expect of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with the movie's actors, including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.

Audiences can rest assured that the gang of unlikely heroes will have another great soundtrack to go along with their action-packed fun. Also, a new character joins the group, played by Kurt Russell.

MORE's executive producer Janie saw an advanced screening of the film and she gave it two thumbs up! She also said to stay until the very end since there are extra scenes.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.