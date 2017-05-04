Sole finalist withdraws in search for new superintendent of Portland Public Schools

The sole finalist to become the new superintendent of Portland Public Schools has withdrawn himself from consideration, according to the district.

In March, PPS announced that Dr. Donyall Dickey was selected as the only finalist from 32 applicants. Dickey was the chief schools officer and chief academic officer for Atlanta Public Schools.

Six candidates were interviewed in early February. It was narrowed down to three semi-finalists before Dickey was selected.

The school board had expected to vote on his appointment, which was set to be effective July 1.

"After a thorough and comprehensive process we came to a mutual understanding that our expectations for the job were not in complete alignment," according to a statement from Portland Public Schools on Thursday.

PPS administrators stated, "We are very confident we will hire a permanent superintendent who will help lead our district in our next phase because of what we have to offer - a vibrant, caring city with a passion for public education."

A new timeline for hiring a superintendent was not announced.

Carole Smith, the superintendent of Portland Public Schools since 2007, announced her plans to retire last year.

A PPS statement wished Dickey the best in the next phase of his career and said his decision "was not made lightly and we respect it."

